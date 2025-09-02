Japan can build its own nuclear potential in a few years — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Japan can build its own nuclear arsenal and delivery vehicles in the next few years, according to Presidential Aide and chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev.

He recalled that the Japanese media openly writes that the country has accumulated large stocks of weapons-grade plutonium. "By the way, few people today remember that Japan had its own nuclear program back in the WWII era. That program was suspended for years after the defeat [of Japan] in 1945," Patrushev specified.

"Judging from its technical and industrial capabilities, it [Japan] can build its own nuclear arsenal and delivery vehicles within a few years," Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Victory in the War against Japanese Aggression and the end of WWII. "As regards nuclear delivery vehicles, Japan maintains major missile capabilities," he emphasized.