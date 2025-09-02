Tokyo lays groundwork for new territorial claims against Moscow — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Tokyo is laying groundwork for new territorial claims against Moscow, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board chairman, said, commenting on the top Japanese diplomat's assertion that Russia had attacked Japan in 1945 and occupied the Kuril Islands.

"Japan is laying the basis for new territorial claims, particularly to the seas surrounding Russia, which directly affects Russia’s national security interests," he pointed out in an interview with the aif.ru media outlet, dedicated to Victory Day over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.

Earlier, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya accused the Soviet Union of violating the neutrality pact that existed between the two countries by joining the war against Japan on August 9, 1945.