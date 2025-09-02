IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russia’s Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 2. /TASS/. Three adults and a child have suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's southern Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attack.

Scale of attack

- Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones over the southern region of Rostov last night, the Defense Ministry said.

Consequences

- Drone strikes were repelled in the city of Rostov-on-Don and the Myasnikovsky and Neklinovsky districts.

- Two apartment buildings were damaged in Rostov-on-Don; three adults and a child suffered injuries, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- Falling drone debris caused a grass fire on the outskirts of the city, which was promptly extinguished.

- An unexploded shell was found in an apartment after the attack, Slyusar reported.

- As many as 320 people were evacuated from the building to a temporary accommodation center set up at a nearby school.