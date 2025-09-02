Over 100 Russian residents injured in Kiev forces’ strikes over week, 12 killed — envoy

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. More than 100 residents of Russian regions were injured in the Ukrainian army’s strikes over the past week, with 12 people killed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 110 civilians were affected by shelling from Ukrainian Nazi forces: 98 were injured, including three minors, and 12 were killed," he said.

Miroshnik noted that Ukrainian troops actively employed attack drones for strikes on Russian regions over the past week.

According to him, residents of the Belgorod, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions were most frequently affected by the Ukrainian attacks.

Miroshnik added that Kiev continued to strike deep inside Russian territory using UAVs.

He pointed out that by using fixed-wing drones, Ukrainian forces carried out attacks on civilian motor vehicles, agriculture machinery as well emergencies response units that had been working at scenes of their attacks.