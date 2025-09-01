Russian MP hails China’s initiatives as first step toward forming new center of power

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has lauded China’s initiative put forth at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit as the first step toward forming a new global center of power.

"The extended session of the SCO summit became the first step toward forming a new center of power of the global majority. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative of global governance has an unprecedented significance," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The development of such initiatives under the SCO umbrella can ensure that the interests of a maximally wide range of states will be taken into account and the malpractice of enhancing security of one states at the expense of security of others will be excluded," he noted, adding that all the five points of China’s initiative "fully reflect Russia’s approaches to issues of building a multipolar and fair world order."

"In his speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin fully supported the Chinese leader’s proposals, noting their topicality amid the continuing attempts by the countries of the global 1% to impose their view in global affairs," he stated.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of the current summit, describing it as "another defeat of those seeking to isolate Russia in the global arena." "Russia, China, India and other countries of the global majority are following the path of economic development toward creating a solid architecture of global security where Western egocentric models will have no chances for monopoly," he underscored.

Addressing the SCO extended meeting earlier on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a five-point global governance initiative, which emphasizes the need to comply with international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards and ensure equal participation in global governance of all countries, regardless of their size and power. The Chinese leader called for systematic planning and progressive development, ensuring overall coordination of global actions, making full use of the resources of all parties, achieving more tangible results, and avoiding delays and fragmentation in governance through pragmatic cooperation.

The SCO was founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001 by six countries, namely Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the organization in 2017, Iran - in 2023, and Belarus - in 2024.

Extended meetings in the SCO Plus format are attended by representatives from other countries and international organizations.