Trade turnover between Russia, Tajikistan growing — Putin

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan continues growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"Interaction in the economic sphere is the most important. I would like to note that we can highlight with satisfaction that growth of the trade turnover continues," Putin said.

Growth is observed in the key development areas, the Russian leader added.