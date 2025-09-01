Idea of global governance, development bank and warm welcome — SCO summit results

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Tianjin summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) featured several significant developments: Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative on global governance, the announcement of a new development bank for the SCO, and the adoption of the Tianjin Declaration. The event was marked by warm welcomes, including a performance of the Russian folk tune Kalinka-Malinka, and notable diplomatic milestones, such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years. TASS has compiled the key highlights from the discussions held during this important gathering in Tianjin.

Reception and meetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tianjin the day prior, traveling in his official Aurus limousine with Chinese license plates. He made his way to the main pavilion of the Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center, walking along a red carpet to a gala reception honoring the heads of delegations. The event was accompanied by the melody of the Russian folk song "Kalinka-Malinka," creating a festive atmosphere.

Guests enjoyed Chinese cuisine and a cultural concert, with particular attention given to the Russian delegation and President Putin, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The Russian leader primarily engaged in conversations with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. "They sat together and had an active, very productive dialogue," Ushakov noted. He added that Putin also discussed recent contacts with the United States.

A significant outcome of the diplomatic meetings was the discussion between Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders reaffirmed that India and China are partners rather than rivals, emphasizing the importance of strengthening strategic ties and mutual trust. They also highlighted their shared responsibility for advancing the progress and development of other emerging nations.

Leaders’ statements

During his speech, the Chinese president urged nations to swiftly establish the SCO Development Bank and to launch a center dedicated to addressing security challenges. He also announced that China would extend loans totaling 10 billion yuan (approximately $1.4 billion) to SCO members over the next three years. Additionally, at the expanded meeting, Xi introduced a global governance initiative, advocating for collaborative efforts among all countries to "jointly create a more just and equitable system of global governance" and to foster a "community with a shared future for mankind."

Supporting his Chinese colleague’s initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the existing world order models centered on Europe and North America are becoming obsolete, giving way to a truly fairer system. He highlighted that one of the SCO’s primary objectives is maintaining stability within member states and along external borders. Addressing the Ukrainian conflict, Putin stressed the importance of addressing its root causes and restoring a just security balance.

In his remarks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the SCO+ format as an excellent platform to broaden and deepen cooperation among member countries. He also underscored that terrorism remains a significant global threat, asserting that the SCO must demonstrate unity in combating this shared challenge.

Documents and agreements

The leaders adopted the Tianjin Declaration, condemning the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran. They underscored the inadmissibility of damaging nuclear infrastructure during military conflicts and condemned terrorism, emphasizing that double standards in the fight against it are unacceptable. Additionally, they reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the international community’s efforts to promote peace and development in Afghanistan.

The summit also highlighted a shared willingness to collaborate on preventing security threats posed by artificial intelligence, to deepen cooperation in military affairs, and to uphold the strict implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. They reaffirmed the sovereign right of all states to regulate the Internet and manage their national digital spaces.

Participants expressed support for enhanced cooperation in combating drug trafficking and advocated for maintaining outer space as a weapon-free domain. They also voiced opposition to the "European three" initiative to restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, deeming such actions illegal.

Kyrgyzstan took over as the next chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.