Russia, Turkey and India united by serious partnership — Kremlin

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian are united with India and Turkey by multi-aspect relations in various areas and meetings of the leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit are very important, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These are very important countries for us, partner countries," Peskov said. In particular, India is the country "that is attempted to be punished for buying Russian oil," he noted. "In other words, for making commercial operations under commercial rules of international trade," the Kremlin Spokesman stressed.

"Therefore, these meetings were very important for us," Peskov said. "We are united by multi-aspect relations in the most different areas," he added, commenting on the meetings of Russian leader Vladimir Putin with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.