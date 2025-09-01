LUGANSK, September 1. /TASS/. Ukraine lost nearly 54,000 troops this summer in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"Statistics from the summer campaign of the special military operation in the LPR’s zone of responsibility: the enemy lost 16,745 troops in June, 19,845 in July, and 17,005 in August. In all, around 53,595 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries. The biggest enemy losses were reported in the Battlegroup West operational zone," he said in a video address on his Vkontakte page.

Apart from that, in his words, Russian forces took out 63 Ukrainian tanks, 770 field artillery systems, 412 electronic warfare and counterbattery stations, 838 munitions and fuel depots, and nearly 2,700 combat vehicles of various types during the summer.

In June-August, units of Russia’s Battlegroups North, South, and West liberated 31 settlements, he added.