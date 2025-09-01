LUGANSK, September 1. /TASS/. In August, Ukrainian military losses along the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) - including those killed and wounded - totaled approximately 17,000 soldiers and mercenaries, according to military expert Andrey Marochko. He highlighted that the heaviest toll was inflicted by the Battlegroup West.

During a live broadcast on his VKontakte page, Marochko analyzed data from the Russian Defense Ministry, stating, "An assessment of the past month’s progress in the special military operation indicates that enemy casualties reached 17,005 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries. The greatest depletion of enemy manpower occurred in the area overseen by Battlegroup West."

Marochko also reported significant Russian gains in August near the LPR, including the destruction of 22 tanks, a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a BM-21 Grad rocket launcher, 238 field artillery pieces, 187 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, as well as over 310 ammunition, fuel, and material depots. Additionally, more than 1,000 various combat vehicles were neutralized during this period.