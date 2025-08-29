MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Brussels, by claiming that the cessation of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia does not pose a threat, has effectively turned against its own members, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a news briefing.

"It is noteworthy that Ukrainian media outlets are propagating the European Commission's position, which, upon inquiry, reported that Brussels sees no danger to the European Union from halting oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. I must ask: are you truly colleagues within the European Union? It appears that now, you are aligning against your own members. It seems that economic considerations have taken a backseat, and instead, there is a drive to undermine those within your own European structure," she remarked.

Zakharova further emphasized that the EU's stance effectively grants Kiev a green light to continue terrorist activities. "Such an approach might indeed prevail among European bureaucrats amid the intense confrontation between the EU majority and Hungary and Slovakia. If this signal was indeed sent, it amounts to a de facto permission for the Kiev regime to persist with attacks on energy infrastructure vital to these two EU countries. Moreover, are those who profess solidarity daily reluctant to hear Hungary's concerns?" she questioned.

On August 14 and 22, Ukrainian armed forces carried out multiple drone and missile strikes against the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory. During repairs, oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia were suspended. Budapest and Bratislava demanded that Kiev cease these attacks and reminded the European Commission of its commitments to ensure energy security for EU member states. On August 28, oil deliveries from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia resumed.