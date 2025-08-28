Western countries’ intelligence behind transfer of militants to Afghanistan — Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Western intelligence services are behind the transfer of militants to Afghanistan as they want to destabilize the situation near the borders of Russia, China, and Iran by the hands of extremist groups hostile to the Taliban movement, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu wrote in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The situation is aggravated by recorded facts of the transfer of militants from other regions of the world to Afghanistan. There is reason to believe that the intelligence services of a number of Western countries are behind those actions as they continue to hatch plans to destabilize the region, creating chronic hotbeds of instability near Russia, China, and Iran by the hands of extremist groups hostile to the Taliban," he said.

"It is also clear that Western powers, having lost their positions in the Afghan direction, are hatching plans to return NATO military infrastructure facilities to the region," Shoigu noted.

Despite declarative statements about the lack of intention to recognize the Taliban's power, London, Berlin and Washington are demonstrating their determination to get closer to the Afghan leadership, he added. "It is no coincidence that their emissaries have recently become frequent visitors to Kabul," Russian Security Council Secretary said.

Moscow is ready to assist the Taliban movement in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and develop cooperation between security agencies, Shoigu stressed. "Afghanistan still has a lot of difficult work ahead to stabilize the situation in the country. Russia is ready to assist the Taliban in this area, including by developing anti-terrorist and anti-drug cooperation with Kabul through security agencies," he wrote.

"We expect this coordination, as well as the comprehensive support of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, to contribute to its economic development and prosperity," Shoigu concluded.