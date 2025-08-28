Moscow, Ashgabat in active preps for Russia-Central Asia summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Ashgabat are stepping up preparations for the upcoming Russia-Central Asia summit scheduled for this fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rasit Meredov.

"Our positions on the international stage are close and often identical — above all when it comes to promoting prosperity, strengthening security, and ensuring stability in Central Asia and the Caspian region," Lavrov noted. He added that Russia and Turkmenistan are working productively within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and that preparations are underway for a second Russia-Central Asia summit, to be held on the sidelines of the CIS gathering in Tajikistan this October.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the discussions with Meredov also touched on the upcoming meetings of the Caspian Five, both at the ministerial and heads-of-state level. "We are keen to deepen cooperation at the United Nations as well. Russia and Turkmenistan traditionally support each other’s initiatives when key resolutions are submitted for consideration," Lavrov emphasized.

He also pointed out that this December marks the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s adoption of its permanent neutrality status. "We will make sure this landmark date is duly celebrated at the UN," he said.

The first Russia-Central Asia summit was held in October 2022 in Astana.