Intel agencies foil massive drone attack on Donetsk People’s Republic

DONETSK, August 28. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) intelligence agencies have foiled a massive drone attack on cities, the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"The FSB has prevented a massive terrorist attack on DPR cities, which involved Czech-made drones. In particular, the attack was supposed to target the cities of Makeyevka and Dokuchayevsk," the statement reads.

According to the agency, new models of the Czech-made FP-1 drone are a cheaper alternative to the British-manufactured Storm Shadow missile and the French-made SCALP missile, which are capable of carrying warheads of up to 120 kilograms and have a range of over 1,600 kilometers.

"The enemy uses the tactics of combined attacks: first, they launch false drones designed to expose air defense systems and distract the Donbass Dome electronic warfare system, and then, they carry out an attack using Czech-made FP-1 drones equipped with an OFB-60-YAU fragmentation warhead, which contains over 60 kilograms of explosives and striking elements," the FSB added.

Residential areas in Makeyevka and Dokuchayevsk were attacked by drones on August 27. Air defenses managed to intercept the unmanned aerial vehicles.