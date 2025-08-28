MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command is withdrawing the 110th separate mechanized brigade from the Sumy frontline area over heavy casualties. A Russian missile strike killed and wounded the brigade’s commanders, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian military command is withdrawing units of the 110th separate mechanized brigade from the Sumy direction. The brigade suffered heavy casualties in battles near Andreyevka, after which it was withdrawn to the Sumy area where a week ago a command post was hit by a missile strike. There are those dead and wounded among commanders," the defense source said.

The defense source told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian military command had deployed units of over 40 brigades and regiments from various frontline sectors to the Sumy and Kharkov directions and that Kiev forces were suffering heavy casualties.