MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian troops hit a deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s 155th separate mechanized brigade by FAB-250 glide bombs near Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Reconnaissance measures in the industrial zone of Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk by Ukraine) uncovered a temporary deployment site of a unit of the Ukrainian army’s 155th separate mechanized brigade. The crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered an air strike on the uncovered target, using FAB-250 aerial bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module," the ministry said in a statement.

Live-recording images confirmed that the Ukrainian army’s deployment site had been destroyed, it said.