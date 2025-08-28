Russian troops wedge into Ukrainian defenses near Kolodezi in Donetsk region — expert

LUGANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian troops wedged into the Ukrainian army’s defenses near the settlement of Kolodezi and advanced by 1 km towards Stavki in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"During active combat operations near Kolodezi in the DPR, our troops wedged into the enemy’s defenses and advanced by 1 km towards the settlement of Stavki," the expert said.

South of Kolodezi, Russian troops advanced towards the settlement of Dzerzhinskoye (called Mirnoye by Ukraine) and improved their tactical position by securing new lines. They also expanded the area under their control in that frontline sector, the expert said.