Russia, Ukraine to reunify several families in early September — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine plan to reunify several families in early September, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said.

"Today, some eight families are asking to be reunified. This is not an easy thing because many have expired passports and need to obtain documents. If they are elderly people, they need to be provided with transportation means, medical assistance. It is also necessary to settle the issue with the International Committee of the Red Cross. But we have agreed that several such families will be reunified in early September, she said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

Earlier, Moskalkova and a representative of the Ukrainian ombudsperson’s office exchanged letters from prisoners of war to their families. They also discussed the issue of the reunification of families.