Lavrov to meet with visiting Turkmen counterpart

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with visiting Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov to discuss issues of trade-and-economic and political cooperation.

The sides "will discuss current issues on the Russian-Turkmen political, trade-and-economic, and cultural-and-humanitarian agenda and will exchange views on international and regional problems," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Lavrov maintain regular contacts with his Turkmen counterpart, with their last meeting taking place on June 25 when the top Russian diplomat was visiting Ashgabat. Back then, Lavrov and Meredov signed a program for cooperation between the two countries’ foreign ministries in 2025-2026 and discussed a range of bilateral and international issues.

Russia and Turkmenistan are constructively cooperating within international formats, such as the United Nations, the Caspian Five, the Central Asia + Russia dialogue, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) where they are co-chairs in 2025.

The two countries are developing economic cooperation, with Turkmenistan being Russia’s major trade and economic partner in the region. According to the Russian foreign ministry, trade between the two countries is growing. Many Russian companies, including RZD, Lukoil, Tatneft, and Kamaz, show interest in cooperating with the Turkmen side.