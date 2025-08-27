BRUSSELS, August 27. /TASS/. The visit of the Benelux foreign ministers to Chisinau on August 25 underscores what the Russian embassy in Belgium - also responsible for NATO relations - describes as the swift Ukrainization of Moldova and the erosion of its remaining sovereignty.

According to the embassy, "Moldova is being rapidly Ukrainized, stripping away its sovereignty and transforming it into a direct protectorate of the European Union, where all significant decisions are made in Brussels rather than in Chisinau." They further accused Western officials of pursuing a strategy aimed at dismantling Moldova’s diverse ties with Russia, including those in the energy sector, while attempting to draw the country into Euro-Atlantic structures. This, they claim, is with the clear intention of influencing the upcoming September parliamentary elections - an interference in Moldova’s internal affairs and an effort to sway its civilizational orientation against the will of the majority population.

During their visit, the foreign ministers of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg reportedly engaged in activities that amounted to propaganda supporting Moldova’s integration into European institutions. Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel explicitly stated, "Moldova's place is in Europe." He then added, addressing the Moldovan people directly, that this choice is "theirs" and emphasized that "no one has the right to decide for them."

Meanwhile, the European edition of Politico highlighted that Brussels perceives a pivotal struggle over Moldova’s future unfolding. The article suggests that the EU must actively work to prevent the victory of President Maia Sandu’s opponents in September, fearing such a result could steer Moldova away from European integration and down a path similar to Georgia’s - of a country that has refused to participate in military actions against Russia and to adopt European sanctions against Moscow.