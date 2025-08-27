Russian forces strike only military targets in line with Putin’s stance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin always holds a very responsible position and for this reason Russian troops carry out strikes solely against military targets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"President Putin always takes a very resolute, deliberate and responsible position," Peskov said, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s recent statements about possible strikes by the Russian-made Oreshnik hypersonic missile system on administrative facilities of the Kiev regime.

"Our Armed Forces strike only military and paramilitary targets," Peskov noted. "Such is the president’s stance, it remains unchanged and will certainly be upheld further."

Peskov added he would "not comment" on Lukashenko’s statements regarding discussions on possible attacks by Oreshnik missiles on the Ukrainian capital.

Lukashenko told journalists earlier that President Putin had refused to hit the Kiev regime’s administrative facilities by Oreshnik missiles. According to him, the Russian leader said: "Under no circumstances."

As the Belarusian leader pointed out, Russia had the opportunity to use the missile system against sensitive Kiev targets, but chose not to do that because Moscow is generally committed to a peaceful settlement.