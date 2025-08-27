IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian city of Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 26 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

At least seven apartment buildings suffered damage in a drone attack on the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Attack on Rostov-on-Don

- Air defenses destroyed drones in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk and four districts of the Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- At least seven apartment buildings were damaged in downtown Rostov-on-Don, a TASS correspondent reported.

- Falling drone debris caused the roof of an apartment building in Rostov-on-Don to catch fire, Slyusar added.

- Fifteen residents were evacuated; the fire, which engulfed 250 square meters, has been contained.

- Roads near the building were closed to traffic.

- Drone debris fell near a private house in Novoshakhtinsk, damaging the roofs of several neighboring houses and a car, and disrupting power supplies to one of the households.

- According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Authorities’ response

- The damage will be assessed later today, Slyusar said.

- The regional prosecutor’s office is working to make sure the rights of those whose property was damaged are protected.

Attacks on other Russian regions

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 26 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- Fifteen drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, four over the Oryol Region, three over the Belgorod Region, two over the Bryansk Region, and another two over the Kursk Region.