Russia, India to jointly explore Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia and India target joint exploration of the Northern Sea Route and the North-South corridor, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov said at the meeting of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission.

"It is obvious that the expansion of trade and economic ties is also linked to forming reliable logistical corridors and creating new container services. We target joint development of the Northern Sea Route and the North-South Corridor in this regard," Manturov said.

Russia is read to share competences in the sphere of space activity, the first deputy prime minister said. "This refers in the first instance to manned space exploration, rocket engines production and the satellite navigation segment," he noted.

The potential of interaction is also in place in the digital technology sphere, Manturov stressed. "Our countries boast unique competencies in information security, artificial intelligence and smart city technologies. The practical dialogue requiring development has already been established in many of such areas," he added.