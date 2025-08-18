Putin briefs Indian PM Modi on outcome of Russia-US Summit in Alaska — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about key issues discussed at the Russia-US Summit talks in Alaska last week, Kremlin’s press office reported ina statement on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and they discussed the main results of Russia-US Summit in Alaska," the Kremlin’s statement reads.

Indian Prime Minister Modi thanked Russian President Putin for the provided information, the Kremlin’s statement added.

Anchorage Summit

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.