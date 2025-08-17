Russia has the right to receive same security guarantees from the West as Ukraine — envoy

VIENNA, August 18. /TASS/. The West should provide Russia with the same reliable security guarantees as it promised to Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Many EU leaders emphasize that the future peace agreement should provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. Russia agrees with this. But it has every right to expect that Moscow will also receive effective security guarantees," his statement said.

According to Ulyanov, the West is making a mistake by not starting to discuss such a step with respect to Russia. The Permanent Representative stressed that these guarantees should be "much more reliable than the notorious promises" about NATO's non-expansion to the east.

Earlier, after a virtual meeting the Coalition of the Willing confirmed its readiness to send a multinational "reassurance force" to Ukraine as soon as the hostilities are ceased. Members of the group of countries that intend to help Kiev also highly appreciated President [Donald] Trump's commitment to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the Coalition of the Willing will play a vital role through a multinational force for Ukraine as part of other measures.