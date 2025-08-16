IN BRIEF: '10 out of 10': What is known about three-hour summit between Putin, Trump

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have concluded their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. They spoke for nearly three hours in the presence of their foreign ministers and aides.

Then, Putin and Trump made statements to the media. They refrained from answering questions and then briefly conversed on their feet. Afterwards, Putin laid flowers at the graves of Soviet pilots buried in Anchorage and flew back to Russia. Putin's first visit to the US in ten years lasted just over five hours.

TASS has compiled the main information known about the summit at this moment.

Start of summit

The Russian leader's plane landed at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson at 10:54 a.m. local time (6:54 p.m. GMT). The welcoming ceremony on the airfield began at 11:10 a.m. local time (7:10 p.m. GMT).

Before taking the official photo on the airfield in Anchorage, Putin and Trump exchanged a few words. The leaders refrained from communicating with the press and did not answer reporters’ questions.

The summit began with a one-on-one conversation in the US president's Cadillac limousine. Thus, the leaders began communicating face-to-face en route to the main venue of the negotiations.

Three-on-three format

The Russian delegation was the first to arrive at the meeting of the presidents, according to footage published by the Kremlin press service. The closed-door talks in the "three-on-three" format began at 11:26 a.m. (7:26 p.m. GMT). In addition to the heads of state, the Russian side was represented by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US side was represented by State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

When the journalists entered the room where the leaders were meeting, they began pushing each other to get better seats, a TASS correspondent reported. When asked to leave the room, the journalists began shouting questions, somewhat surprising the presidents and members of the delegations.

The presidents talked for about three hours, counting from their first brief conversation on the red carpet. Then, Putin and Trump held a joint press conference, during which they summarized the results of the talks.

Spotlight on Ukraine

The situation around Ukraine became one of the central issues of the summit, the Russian president said. He expressed hope that the understanding he reached with Trump would pave the way for peace in Ukraine.

Putin said that he and Trump had "established very good business and trusting relations." "I have every reason to believe that, moving along this path, we can reach the end of the conflict in Ukraine sooner rather than later," he said. Putin noted that Russian-US relations had fallen "to their lowest point since the Cold War" in recent years, and that it was necessary to "rectify the situation, moving from confrontation to dialogue."

Immediately before the start of the summit, a TASS source reported that Putin and Trump would discuss global strategic security and that "in one form or another, the topic of sanctions and their destructiveness" would also be addressed.

"Huge progress"

Trump told reporters at the meeting that the leaders had really made tremendous progress.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there, but we've made some headway," the US president said.

He later told a Fox News reporter that he rated the meeting with Putin "a 10 out of 10."

Possible continuation

At the end of his speech summarizing the summit, the Russian president suggested in English that the next meeting be held in Moscow. Trump said this was possible, though he acknowledged that he would be criticized for it.

Restrained media reaction

The American media reacted cautiously to the summit, emphasizing the absence of announced agreements or details about the discussions.

The New York Times believes that Putin delayed the introduction of new sanctions, and Bloomberg noted that, after lengthy discussions, "neither leader provided clear details on their discussion or on where they found common ground." The news agency pointed out that this will intensify anxiety in European capitals and in Kiev.

Putin's latest meetings with US leaders

Putin and Trump last held a full-fledged summit in July 2018 in Helsinki, which lasted more than two hours.

They met briefly on December 1, 2018, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, and their conversation lasted about 15 minutes.

Their last meeting took place on June 28, 2019, at the G20 summit in Osaka. Talks lasted one hour and 20 minutes.

On August 16, 2021, after Trump's first presidential term ended, Putin met with Biden in Geneva. The conversation lasted three and a half hours, including a break.