Lavrov, Darchiyev arrive in Anchorage to attend Russian-US summit

ANCHORAGE, /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiyev have arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, to participate in the Russian-US summit, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

Face-to-face talks between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place on the joint base of the Air Force and US Army Elmendorf-Richardson.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the summit will begin at 22:30 Moscow time. It will be opened by a one-on-one conversation, in which, besides the leaders, only interpreters will participate. According to him, the central topic will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but Putin and Trump will also touch upon "broader tasks to ensure peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional issues."

The official Russian delegation to the summit includes Lavrov, Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.