MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Forces opposed to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine have intensified in European countries on the eve of a Russian-American summit in Alaska, said Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party.

"The European war party is mobilizing its ranks ahead of the Russian-American summit in Alaska. Vladimir Zelensky is convulsing and calling [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer, [French President Emmanuel] Macron, and obviously [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz and [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen," he wrote on Telegram.

Slutsky noted that European politicians seek either to draw US President Donald Trump into an anti-Russian coalition, or to prevent the conclusion of peace and the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The politician also added that such developments could undermine the positions of European politicians based on anti-Russian rhetoric.

"Everything will be decided by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Trump," Slutsky repeated the comment of the late LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, adding that the August 15 meeting would be an important event not only for the Russian-American relations, but also for assessing the role of leaders in the world history.