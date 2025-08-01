Civilian killed, 11 wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, August 1. /TASS/. One person was killed and 11 were injured in Russia’s Kherson Region due to attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Over the past 24 hours, due to the Kiev regime’s aggression, one person was killed, 11 more were wounded. <...> In Alyoshki, a shelling attack caused the death of a man. Three others were injured. During evacuation of the affected following the strike in Alyoshki, the enemy carried out a second strike on an ambulance. A medic and a driver were injured. In Velikiye Kopani, a Ukrainian drone struck commercial premises. Before hitting a market, the enemy shelled a fire house to paralyze first responders’ operations," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that due to Ukrainian shelling, the communities of Radensk, Proletarka, and parts of Velikiye Kopani temporarily lost electricity. "Overall, 2,500 people were left without power. Electricity has since been restored. Eleven fires were reported in Alyoshkinsky, Golopristansky, Kakhovsky, and Skadovsky districts. All fires have been extinguished," Saldo wrote.

According to him, Ukrainian troops also shelled Novaya Kakhovka, Dnepryany, Malaya Lepetikha, and Staraya Mayachka.

Earlier, the governor said that in the village of Velikiye Kopani, six people were injured in a Ukrainian strike on market stands. They were hospitalized in Alyoshki.