Russian troops rupture Ukrainian defenses with liberation of Chasov Yar — Akhmat commander

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian troops ruptured the Ukrainian army’s defenses with the liberation of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and created a bridgehead for further advance, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told TASS on Thursday.

"I want to say the words of gratitude to those who liberated that town in that frontline area today. I believe that this is a very good victory for us because the enemy’s entire defense system was ruptured in that direction. This is a good bridgehead for further advance," the commander said.

Alaudinov said he was pleased to hear the news about the liberation of Chasov Yar.

"The Akhmat special forces units also contributed much to liberating that town," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that its Battlegroup South had liberated the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic in an offensive in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area. Chasov Yar had been one of the most fortified areas of the Ukrainian army in the Donbass region due to the complex landscape and specifics of its urban layout and infrastructure.