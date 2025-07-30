MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. If the citizens of Serbia vote for cooperation with Russia and against the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, their choice must be respected by the country's leadership, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

In response to a TASS request to comment on a statement by Serbian European Integration Minister Nemanja Starovic to Austria’s APA news agency that Belgrade would allegedly be ready to impose sanctions after joining the EU, Zakharova advised those responsible for their people's fate to "respect their citizens."

"If the citizens of Serbia vote for ideas related to respectful relations, mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, preserving our community and culture, developing interconnections, and not imposing sanctions, then the Serbian leadership must respect the will of the Serbian people. They certainly should not deceive their own citizens," the diplomat emphasized.

She recalled that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had already commented on Starovic’s words. "He called Starovic’s statements ‘not cautious enough.’ According to the Serbian leader, Belgrade will not change its principled position of maintaining a partnership with Russia and not joining the sanctions campaign against our country," Zakharova noted. "I don't even want to guess what prompted Serbian government minister Starovic to talk about Belgrade joining the West's illegal and illegitimate sanctions campaign against Russia, which is contrary to international law. Especially since, as we have heard, this statement has now been disavowed. Let them figure out among themselves how such statements are possible. And, even more so, let them take stock of any steps, prospective or planned, if there are any," the spokeswoman concluded.