Russian Navy personnel faithful to military duty, acts professionally — defense chief

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian Navy personnel demonstrates its faithfulness to military duty and acts skillfully and competently in the special military operation area, Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said in his congratulatory message on the occasion of Navy Day.

"On July 27, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces celebrate Navy Day. Naval sailors have always played a significant role in achieving victories over the enemy and selflessly safeguarded our country’s national interests. They have made an invaluable contribution to the rout of German fascist invaders and successfully accomplished complex combat objectives in the fight against international terrorism. Today the Navy personnel ensures the presence of the Russian Federation in various areas of the World Ocean and the safety of maritime activity, demonstrates faithfulness to military duty and acts skillfully and competently in the special military operation," Belousov said.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Navy personnel on Navy Day.

"Today, the Navy plays a crucial role in ensuring the defense and security of Russia and in protecting its legitimate interests in the World Ocean," the head of state said in a video address.

"Our Navy can effectively fulfil the entire range of tasks set for it, both today and in the future. It has cutting-edge military equipment and modern command and control, reconnaissance and communication systems," the Russian leader added.