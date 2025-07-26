MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The so-called "coalition of the willing" is maniacally taking steps that could lead to a confrontation between Russia and NATO, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, said commenting on Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s claim that Russia might be prepared for a conflict with the alliance by 2027.

"The ‘coalition of the willing’ is maniacally beating the drum of a major war. <…> The Russian Armed Forces are on high alert, but have no intention of attacking Poland or any other NATO country. We are defending our borders and our security without external aggression. Unlike NATO," Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

He added that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, along with other "Western European Russophobes," are fueling the "Russian threat" narrative to escalate the conflict in Ukraine and undermine efforts toward Russia-Ukraine peace talks held in Istanbul.

According to the LDPR leader, Ukraine and its European backers are afraid of peace. Anti-Russian myths and fresh provocations stem from Europe’s willful blindness to corruption and the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, all in the name of preserving regional hegemony.