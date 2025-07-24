Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia discuss ways to keep trade growth dynamics

TASHKENT, July 24. /TASS/. Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Vladimir Putin, have held a telephone conversation during which they discussed ways to maintain the dynamics of growth in mutual trade turnover, Mirziyoyev’s press service reported.

"During the telephone conversation on July 24 <…> particular attention was paid to maintaining the dynamics of growth in mutual trade turnover, promoting cooperation projects between major enterprises and companies in the industry, energy, agriculture, and other prior areas, expanding fruitful cooperation between the regions of the two countries," the report said.

The parties also discussed current issues of further development of Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance in the context of practical implementation of top-level agreements, according to the report.