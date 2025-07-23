No continuation of third round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected to take place

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks is over and no continuation is expected, a source told TASS.

"This round is over; there will be no continuation," the source said.

The talks between the two countries’ delegations kicked off in Istanbul at 8:37 p.m. local time (5:37 p.m. GMT) and lasted for about 40 minutes.

The first round of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev was held in Istanbul on May 16, with the parties agreeing to carry out a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and exchange memorandums on ways to resolve the crisis.

Istanbul hosted the second round of talks on June 2. The parties exchanged draft memorandums on a peaceful settlement to the crisis and agreed to swap severely wounded troops and the bodies of dead soldiers. Later, Moscow handed several thousand bodies over to Kiev.

Russia’s delegation to the Istanbul negotiations is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, and the Ukrainian delegation is headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.