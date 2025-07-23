MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A large amount of funds from US and European taxpayers was embezzled in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is obvious that a significant share of the financial assistance provided to Ukraine was stolen. Corruption is widespread in the country, meaning that the money of US and European taxpayers was misappropriated in Ukraine. This can be said with a high degree of confidence," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He added that statements have been made in Washington where "doubts were expressed that every dollar allocated by the former administration, under [Joe] Biden, was used as intended, that is, to purchase weapons."