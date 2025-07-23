LUGANSK, July 23. /TASS/. Russian troops have started battles for the neighboring settlement of Fyodorovka after liberating Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"After taking Novotoretskoye, our troops are now conducting active battles for Fyodorovka. As a whole, our troops are moving in the western and southwestern directions towards the settlement of Rodinskoye. Its liberation will considerably aggravate the situation for Ukrainian militants as the settlement is a supply hub for Ukraine’s Krasnoarmeysk battlegroup," the expert explained.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 22 that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Marochko told TASS on Tuesday that the liberation of Novotoretskoye will enable Russian troops to close in on Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic in a broad envelopment.