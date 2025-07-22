Preparations for Russia-Mozambique commission’s meeting underway — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Mozambique is being prepared and it will be held in Maputo next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Foreign Minister of Mozambique Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

"The ordinary meeting [of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Mozambique] in Maputo to be held next year is being prepared at present," Lavrov said.

Russia and Mozambique will maintain their dialogue at the highest level to strengthen their bilateral relations, the top Russian diplomat added.