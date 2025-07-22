Cooperation between Russia, Mozambique consistently produces tangible results — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and Mozambique are dependable partners, their cooperation in various fields is delivering strong results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening talks with Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

Lavrov noted that a month ago Russia and Mozambique marked the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

"It is very significant that this coincided with the day Mozambique declared independence. Contacts between our presidents and foreign ministers are regular and always produce concrete results by defining additional goals for bilateral economic and humanitarian cooperation, for assistance, strengthening Mozambique's defense capabilities, as well as on regional and international peace issues," he said.

"We recalled the history of our relations, which dates back to the national liberation struggle. Since then, both our countries have repeatedly demonstrated that we are reliable, time-tested partners.".