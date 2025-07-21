NATO’s increased activity in North Sea undermines European security — diplomat

THE HAGUE, July 21. /TASS/. Russia strongly opposes the growth of NATO activities in the North Sea, because they destabilize the security situation in Europe, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"Russia vehemently opposes the growth of NATO activities in the North Sea, because it additionally destabilizes the security situation in Europe, which is already strained," he said.

According to the diplomat, the North Atlantic alliance is poised to turn the Netherlands into a logistical hub to re-position troops and cargo via the Atlantic Ocean and into the heart of Europe. He also said that the reservation of slots for military cargo in the port of Rotterdam was "an expected move."

"All of this is taking place as the situation is constantly being aggravated. Both [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte, and the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands are constantly speaking about an alleged Russian threat, Russia’s potential attack on NATO in the coming years," Tarabrin continued.

In his words, this rhetoric coincides with a spike in NATO defense expenditures, which is already higher than the rest of the world combined, including Russia and China.

On July 8, the Financial Times reported that Rotterdam has started reserving space for NATO supply ships and planning military exercises.