Italy bows to political pressure from anti-Russia lobby by cancelling Gergiev show — envoy

ROME, July 21. /TASS/. The Italian government is bowing to political pressure from the opposition and the Ukrainian immigrant community with regard to the country’s cultural policy, Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov said, commenting on the cancellation of a concert by Valery Gergiev, People’s Artist of Russia, which was scheduled for late July in Italy’s Caserta.

The situation surrounding the concert demonstrates "that in Italy there are small but quite active and loud destructive forces that, with tacit approval from the authorities, are doing all they can to create negative perception of Italy in Russia and Russia in Italy, and in essence, to set the peoples of our countries, Russians and Italians, against each other," Paramonov said in a statement published on the social media accounts of the Russian diplomatic mission.

"It is sad to see Italy, whose government, contrary to its promises to protect the country’s sovereignty and national interests, is subordinating its cultural policy to the demands of Ukrainian and other immigrants and their political lobby from the opposition," the diplomat noted. He emphasized that Gergiev’s contribution to the development of cultural ties between Russia and Italy is "truly unique and an indisputable fact." "This event could have been an important unifying and inspiring occasion in Italy's cultural and public life, a true celebration of the values of humanism and peace," the Russian ambassador said.

According to him, "those who think that canceling Valery Gergiev’s concert will harm Russia are deeply mistaken," as Russia is "sovereign and self-sufficient in everything, including the cultural sector." "Rather, the damage will be done to Italy itself, which in this way undermines its own authority and raises doubts about its openness and hospitality to all those who, through their talent, professionalism, and sincerity, bring timeless art to the world," Paramonov concluded.

Controversy over the concert

Earlier, the administration of the Royal Palace of Caserta announced the cancellation of Gergiev’s performance on July 27 as part of the Un’Estate da Re (Summer of the King) festival with the Orchestra of the Teatro Verdi di Salerno, featuring soloists from the Mariinsky Theatre. The program included works by Giuseppe Verdi, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Maurice Ravel.

EEuropean Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno from Italy’s opposition Democratic Party, had called for the event’s cancellation on her X social media account. She has previously also employed political pressure to cancel projects involving Russian artists. Several pro-Ukrainian activists in Italy had also demanded the Caserta concert be canceled.

In turn, Vincenzo De Luca, the governor of Italy’s southern Campania region, commented on calls to cancel the concert by stating that the regional authorities’ position is to maintain dialogue with everyone.