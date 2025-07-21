Russian troops pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by airborne, ground-and sea-based long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles, and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and the infrastructure of military airfields. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,260 troops along engagement line over past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 190 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 140 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 425 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 215 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an air assault regiment and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Varachino, Sadki and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles and four artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, 14 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Ivanopolye, Dronovka, Zakotnoye and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 425 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Oktyabrskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Udachnoye, Novoekonomicheskoye and Poltavka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 425 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 12 pickup trucks and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Iskra and Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novogeorgiyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and two ammunition depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Antonovka and Belozerki in the Kherson Region and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian army personnel, seven motor vehicles, three artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 142 areas over past day

Russian troops struck deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition depots, a workshop for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, a territorial recruitment center of the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy three US-made Patriot missile launchers, radar in Ukraine operation

Russian troops destroyed three launchers of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system and an American radar over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Three launchers of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system and an AN/MPQ-65 multifunctional radar of US manufacture were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 397 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS rocket over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 397 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a US-made HIMARS rocket over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 397 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 71,463 unmanned aerial vehicles, 622 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,287 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,577 multiple rocket launchers, 27,667 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,522 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.