PM comes to Blagoveshchensk, first leg of trip to Russia’s Far East

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in the Amur Region. His traditional annual trip to the regions of the Far East begins from Blagoveshchensk.

Today Mishustin will inspect the international airport terminal complex under construction in Blagoveshchensk. The head of the Russian cabinet will also be shown the customs and logistics terminal and the Kani-Kurgan automobile checkpoint across the state border with China. A visit to the social and cultural site is expected later. A meeting with the Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov is also planned.

The previous time Mishustin came to the Amur Region was during the first Far Eastern Tour in 2020.