BARNAUL, July 18. /TASS/. Trade with the European Union could decline to zero, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said. This year, the volume is expected to reach only around $40 bln, compared to $417 bln at its peak.

"If in 2013, our trade turnover with the European Union reached $417 bln in the best years, last year it was $60 bln, and this year it will be about $40 bln. It is entirely possible that it could drop to zero," Grushko said.

He also noted that the EU has adopted its 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions and intends to fully abandon Russian energy resources, including oil and gas. "If we characterize our relations with the historical West, today Russia is facing a real hybrid war involving all forms of pressure — including economic coercion," the diplomat stated.