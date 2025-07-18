Russia deems EU’s unilateral sanctions illegal — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia considers the European Union’s unilateral sanctions to be unlawful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"So far, we continue to observe a fairly consistent anti-Russian stance from Europe," he said, commenting on the EU’s new sanctions package. "We have repeatedly stated that we view such unilateral restrictions as illegal and we oppose them," he added.

The most recent EU’s 18th package of sanctions includes an expanded blacklist of individuals and legal entities, a lower price cap on Russian oil purchases within the bloc, restrictions on the possible restoration of Nord Stream gas pipelines, and measures targeting oil tankers, banks, as well as various export categories.