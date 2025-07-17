MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Poland, Finland, Romania and Bulgaria are involved in smuggling weapons out of Ukraine.

Speaking at a regular news conference, she also criticized German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for his statement that German servicemen are prepared to kill Russian soldiers, saying that German officials "have simply gone mad."

TASS has put together the highlights from the news conference.

German minister

The statement by Pistorius that German servicemen are prepared to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a hypothetical Russian attack on one of the NATO countries represents a manifestation of openly aggressive stance toward Russia. "They have simply gone mad," Zakharova said.

Smuggling of weapons from Ukraine

Poland, Finland, Romania and Bulgaria are involved in the smuggling of Western weapons from Ukraine, with the illegal trade "completely controlled by organized crime, which is protected by corrupt officials."

"Weapons are smuggled out of Ukraine via several routes," she said. "The illegal schemes involve transit infrastructure in Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia. Moldova remains one of the main transit hubs for illegal weapons from Ukraine. An entire hub for smuggling weapons from Ukraine has been set up in the Balkans. Finland, a new NATO member, has also been added to the list of new transit hubs."

The smuggling is so widespread that even Western intelligence agencies are forced to acknowledge it. The sponsors of the Kiev regime should consider the idea that these weapons will be used against them.

"And we are not even talking about the fact that weapons are used by terrorists for their criminal purposes."

Taxpayers in Western countries, who, at the behest of their own elites, are sponsoring ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine, are planting a time bomb in their own homes.

"How long before it goes off is the question. But there is no doubt that this bomb will go off."

Moldova morphing into another Ukraine

Western countries are preparing Moldova for militarization to play the role of a "second Ukraine."

"Everything is being prepared for the militarization of this country in favor of NATO. Why is all this being done? The answer is obvious: The republic is being prepared to play the role of a ‘second Ukraine.’"

UK crackdown on news media

The outrageous actions of the UK special services against the head of the RT bureau in Lebanon, show that the country has turned into a police state. She was referring to the detention on July 11 and lengthy interrogation by UK police of RT bureau chief in Lebanon Steve Sweeney.

"This incident is yet another sign of Britain's transformation into a police state with zero tolerance for alternative points of view and total political censorship."

"The actions of the UK special services should be classified as police abuse, overt pressure on a member of the media whose activities do not fit into the political narratives promoted by London."

The UK government, in their persecution of undesirable media outlets and journalists, resort to the "most unscrupulous methods of intimidation, moral coercion, administrative pressure and blackmail."

Persecution of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

The Kiev regime is taking empty churches away from the canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine, but they will not be able to take away the souls of the believers there.

"No matter how hard they try in their government offices, they will not have enough strength to replace real history with imaginary history, and they will not succeed in all this."

Ukrainian officials are doing all they can to impose their own ideas about holidays and how they should be celebrated. Behind this "propaganda hype" lies an attempt to grossly distort the facts of the past and falsify history.

"All this underscores the maniacal desire to make what they call ‘Kievan Rus - Ukraine’ the sole heir to the real Kievan Rus, but I have no doubt that all this quasi-history of Zelensky is doomed to failure."

"They are not achieving the desired result. They are only demonstrating that they resort to violence even in this case. In order to destroy freedom of conscience."

Ukraine rebuilding conference

The amount of investments announced during the latest conference on the ‘reconstruction’ of Ukraine in Rome did not exceed €10 billion.

"Well, that's right, it's for reconstruction. They are spending hundreds of billions on killing Ukrainian people. That's how this fair of empty promises in Rome turned out to be."

"You know, I believe that if there were a championship for cynicism on an international scale, this situation would win the grand prize."