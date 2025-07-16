MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novokhatskoye in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Novokhatskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic in successful offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,255 troops along engagement line in past 24 hours - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 160 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 425 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 200 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 70 troops and eight jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment and an air assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Bititsa and Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and three artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Boguslavka, Petrovka, Kupyansk and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, 19 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units continued offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pleshcheyevka, Seversk, Ivanopolye, Novosyolovka and Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, two motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 425 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoekonomicheskoye, Yablonovka, Muravka, Petrovskogo, Stepanovka, Nikanorovka and Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 425 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Volnoye Pole and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and eight enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Ochakov in the Nikolayev Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 Ukrainian army personnel, 12 motor vehicles, eight electronic warfare stations, five ammunition depots and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian defense enterprises, fuel and energy sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and fuel and energy sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial and fuel and energy sectors engaged in the support of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two launchers, a guidance post and an engagement control station of the Ukrainian army’s S-300PS surface-to-air missile system and an Israeli-made RADA air defense radar and struck temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 148 locations, it said.

Russian Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet

Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 178 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 178 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 178 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 69,771 unmanned aerial vehicles, 619 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,226 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,577 multiple rocket launchers, 27,406 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,241 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.