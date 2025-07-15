MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian troops are about to encircle the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, blocking Ukrainian forces who found themselves in a dire situation, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"For Ukrainian armed groups, the situation near the city of Kupyansk is dire. We see that our armed forces are about to create a pocket, and the frontline is broadening. A foothold for an offensive on the town itself, I think, will be established shortly," he said.

"The mood of Ukrainian armed formations and mobilized soldiers is low, for obvious reasons. They are most likely to be surrounded, and will either surrender – at best – or will be eliminated," Ganchev added.