TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) maintain that Iran has a right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We reiterated our countries’ commitment to observing Tehran’s legitimate right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy," he told a news conference after the SCO ministerial meeting in China’s Tianjin.

Iran nuclear deal

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal.

In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would reduce its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 yielded no results amid Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Concurrently, the E3 nations, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, also engaged in talks with Tehran but failed to broker a new nuclear deal.