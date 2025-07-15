Russia will not tolerate demands — senior diplomat about Trump’s new plan

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Moscow will not be dictated to, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS, commenting on recent statements by US President Donald Trump.

"Certainly, above all, we note that any attempts to put forth demands or, moreover, ultimatums, are unacceptable to us," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

He emphasized that Moscow favors a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict and is ready to negotiate. "It is necessary to focus on political and diplomatic work. The president of the Russian Federation has repeatedly said that we are ready to negotiate and that the diplomatic path is the one we prefer," Ryabkov noted.

"However, if this is not met with a proper response, if we cannot reach our set goals through diplomacy, then the special military operation will go on," the Russian deputy foreign minister cautioned.

Moscow is "unshakable" in this stance, he highlighted. "We would like for Washington and NATO in general to treat it with the utmost seriousness," Ryabkov said.

In his assessment, Trump’s recent statements "fit in with the general line we have been seeing from the US side lately."

On July 14, Trump made a scheduled statement on the Ukrainian settlement. In the presence of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said that he was "disappointed" in Russia and its president as well as announced his decision to continue supplying weapons and military hardware to the Kiev regime if Europe foots the bill with NATO coordination.

Additionally, Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if within 50 days Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement.